White Canyon, Utah, USA

Rain is a rarity on the Colorado Plateau, so when we got caught in several days of rain, the image opportunities increased by a bunch. This area of mesas and canyons follows White Canyon toward Glen Canyon to the east, with Bears Ears National Monument and Natural Bridges National Monument behind us to the east.

A good highway cruise down this route with many options for making images, from the obvious landscapes to ancient ruins and rock art, is hidden in many canyons and mesas. This is a wonderful area to explore in spring or fall. Summers are quite hot, not a deal breaker for the explorer ready for the heat, and winters are cold with some snow. Just don't get caught out on an unpaved road if some of that rare rain comes your way. The mud is legendary and flash floods are a reality.

