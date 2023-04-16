Passo Valparola Storm, Dolomites, Italy

Hunting for images in the Dolomites in May 2022, we pitched up at Passo Valparola just above Cinque Torri. But, unfortunately, the weather in the Dolomites always seems to have a mind of its own, and our hopes for clear skies were utterly trashed.

We'd spent the day on the ridge leading up to the Cima Settass, had dinner in the Refugio, and returned to the rise above the restaurant to catch the sunset. We were fortunate to catch some gaps in the clouds as the sun set behind the Sassonger.

The next day I had to cut our trip short as I came down with a heavy dose of you-know-what, but the trip wasn't wasted.

