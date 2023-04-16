Lake Santa Luce, Italy

It was a day of heavy rain, with the sky seeming to weep crystal tears. The mist enveloped the lake like a silent embrace, giving the scene an enchanted and mysterious atmosphere. The chilly air penetrated my bones, but I was absorbed in observing the surreal beauty of the moment.

With the lens of my camera, I searched for a magical angle to capture, and when I saw two seagulls in flight, I knew I had found the perfect scene. I pressed the shutter, trying to capture the essence of that moment of peace and solitude.

In my mind, I heard the poetry of the wind, whispering words of love to nature while the trees danced with elegance. The lake was an enchanted mirror in which the colours of the sky and the mist merged into a single magic.

I was happy to have captured that beauty in an image, but I knew it could never fully convey my emotion. Because at that moment, I had witnessed an enchantment that only the heart can perceive and the mind remember forever

