Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina, USA

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the second most visited national park in the United States. The park has outstanding viewpoints that have attracted many photographers, especially at sunrise and sunset. However, several of the viewpoints near the north end of the park are visited less often and have attracted fewer photographers. During my visit to the park last autumn, I scouted these northern viewpoints one afternoon for possible sunrise shots the next morning. Early the next day I went to two viewpoints and captured several series of images before and just as the sun’s rays descended into the valleys below. This image was taken from the Lake Junaluska Overlook as morning fog lingered in the valleys. While I was taking images there, one other person came to enjoy the sunrise scene unfolding before us.

