Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado, USA

Taken at sunset at Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado, USA. Lighting was perfect to show what felt like a sultry, silky experience looking at this particular dune. Getting to the dune was challenging as I needed to cross Medano Creek without waterproof hiking boots which were high enough to prevent a soaking. The most challenging part of making this image was managing to change lenses in the face of 25-30 mile per hour winds ripping sand across the dunes.

