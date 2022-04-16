    Search
    Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado, USA
    By Mario Cornacchione

    Taken at sunset at Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado, USA. Lighting was perfect to show what felt like a sultry, silky experience looking at this particular dune. Getting to the dune was challenging as I needed to cross Medano Creek without waterproof hiking boots which were high enough to prevent a soaking. The most challenging part of making this image was managing to change lenses in the face of 25-30 mile per hour winds ripping sand across the dunes.

