Grand Haven Lighthouse, MI, USA

If you live in west Michigan, you go to the lake shore of Lake Michigan for sunsets, and some can be spectacular. Grand Haven State park is a hot spot for all kinds of people wanting to catch a good sunset, not just photographers.

On this particular evening is was late winter, and ice still clung to the pier. It was bitter cold, and ice covered all the walkways, so cramp-ons are recommended for safe walking. As the sun was dropping below the horizon, I noticed all the clouds catching the last light and I also noticed the gulls flying around so I wanted to use a faster shutter speed to not have the birds look blurry. I set up my tripod and I took several shots, and was happy with this one.

