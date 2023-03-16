West Chilcotin, British Columbia, Canada

I was on an early morning drive in the West Chilcotin area of British Columbia. I chose a country road that had a fresh snowfall that had come down the previous day. I saw the potential for a photo when I turned a corner and came upon this view.

Being handicapped and unable to walk, I manoeuvred my vehicle until I could shoot out the window with a bean bag rest. I was looking into the coming sunrise, which created a lighting problem, so I tried a manual HDR, using my exposure compensation, then merged the photos in Lightroom

