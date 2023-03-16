    Search
    Mui Yen, Tuy Hoa, Vietnam
    By Nguyen Xuan Quyen

    Mui Yen - Belongs to Tuy Hoa city - Vietnam, a famous - beautiful place that captivates people's hearts. Those who come here at sunset or dawn always admire the wonderful scenery.

    The photo was taken at 6 am; the sun had not yet risen. To get to this place at this time, it is not easy, because there is no guide, I have to travel a distance of 40km, from where I live to come here, I have to start at 4 am, I have to find my way in the morning. Night and they climb a high ledge to get this view.

    The result was, as expected, a scene that moved me, full of excitement. Beautiful

