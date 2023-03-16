Mui Yen, Tuy Hoa, Vietnam

Mui Yen - Belongs to Tuy Hoa city - Vietnam, a famous - beautiful place that captivates people's hearts. Those who come here at sunset or dawn always admire the wonderful scenery.

The photo was taken at 6 am; the sun had not yet risen. To get to this place at this time, it is not easy, because there is no guide, I have to travel a distance of 40km, from where I live to come here, I have to start at 4 am, I have to find my way in the morning. Night and they climb a high ledge to get this view.

The result was, as expected, a scene that moved me, full of excitement. Beautiful

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now