Sedona, Arizona, USA

Sedona is typically known for its golden hues and rich red rock glow. I decided to take this shot recently during a rainy spell, simply as an experiment on a different take on "red rock country." I arrived at evening blue hour and positioned myself at the curve in the road to take this shot.

After what seemed like an interminable wait, a lone car finally sped up the hill, and I was able to capture its headlights as it drove past. What I particularly like about the resulting image is how it portrays Sedona as a moody, almost dystopian, otherworldly place, complete with fog, mist, and mystery.