Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia, Canada

The Lighthouse at Peggy's Cove, also known as Peggy's Point, is situated on Nova Scotia's rocky coastline in Eastern Canada. It is an active lighthouse and an iconic Canadian image, being one of the busiest tourist attractions in the province and a prime attraction on the Lighthouse Trail scenic drive. The Lighthouse marks the eastern entrance of St. Margarets Bay and is officially known as the Peggys Point Lighthouse. Visitors are allowed to explore the granite outcrop on Peggys Point around the Lighthouse; however, despite numerous signs warning of unpredictable surf, several visitors are swept off the rocks by waves each year.

I took this photo just 5 miles from the Lighthouse--at the Monument dedicated to the victims of SwissAir's Flight 111, which met its tragic end on September 2, 1998. No light from any lighthouse could have saved the 229 passengers from this disaster, as the cause of the accident was faulty wiring that ignited a fire after the plane departed from New York on a regular flight to Geneva, Switzerland. Following the crash, several local boaters immediately launched a rescue effort along with the Canadian Navy and Coast Guard, but to no avail. Despite this nearby disaster, the Lighthouse built on smooth wave-sculpted granite rocks at Peggy's Cove continues to flash its red light, warning Atlantic mariners of both hidden and visible dangers.