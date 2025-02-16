Fairport Harbor, Ohio, USA

I went to this location in search of a snowy owl this past January. I’d heard one had been seen in the area so I decided to spend one freezing morning looking for him. In years past I’ve come across a beautiful fox right here so I was excited about the possibility of seeing another special animal near the lighthouse. Unfortunately there was no owl to be seen but that was okay because this lighthouse makes my day special regardless.

Set on a gorgeous stretch of beach along the shores of Lake Erie, the Fairport Harbor lighthouse sits quietly but majestically and never disappoints. So, even without that snowy owl, my day was complete with this serene shot of one of my favorite Ohio lighthouses.