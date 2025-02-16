Cape Spear, St John’s, Newfoundland, Canada

I took this photo on my last day in St. John's. As I arrived at Cape Spear, the morning colors were already starting to turn. I grabbed my gear and ran up the very long winding stairs up to the embankment behind the lighthouse and set up quickly.

The wind was absolutely howling, so I sat down, dropped my tripod as low as possible, and positioned myself behind the fence for added protection. I wish I had captured this exact shot just 10 minutes earlier when the colors were more intense, but all in all, I'm pleased with the final result (and that's the waning crescent moon just above and to the right of the sun).