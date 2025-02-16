Apostle Island Lighthouse, Wisconsin, USA

This is the Apostle Island lighthouse captured with the full moon. The images were planned using the Photopill app, and it was taken from a boat. We were lucky that the weather cooperated, considering the night before and after clouds were covering the sky, and according to the app, that was the night to take this image. Sometimes, Mother Nature wants to please us and let things move as planned.

Since, we were on a boat a tripod could not be used and we had to handheld the camera. This meant having a higher ISO to get a shutter speed that would allow you to get a sharp image. It was a great and fun week with the planning and taking pictures of this wonderful area.