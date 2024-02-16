American Wigeon, Choptank River, Maryland, USA

While photographing ducks on the Choptank River on the Eastern Shore of Maryland during the winter, I found this group of several species of ducks that had gathered in this one place near the shoreline that provided some protection from the weather, such as the wind.

I isolated this American Wigeon (Mareca americana) drake from the other duck species in the group. This drake was surface feeding as I began photographing this wigeon drake when he suddenly stretched his neck out, squawking towards a lesser scaup that was getting too close to him and his hen nearby.