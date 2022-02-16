Foggy Woods, Afton, Minnesota, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I really love to take photos on foggy days. In Minnesota, fog is less common in winter than it is in spring, summer or autumn. So when I wake up to a foggy day in the winter, I know I need to get out and take photos. I do think, however, as our winters get warmer, winter fog seems to be becoming more common,

Fog softens any landscape and reminds me of the softness in a watercolor painting. In this photo, I like the softness of the trees that are further back in the woods.

