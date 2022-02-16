Annapurna Base Camp, Annapurna Conservation Area, Nepal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Going up to Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal in December one could be forgiven having expectations to take some amazing pictures. And it is an amazing place indeed.

Upon reaching the place, however, I faced a dilemma of finding the composition as there were mountain peaks all around, monotonously white surroundings and not a single cloud in the sky. The snow fall the day before has hidden all the nice features that could be used as a decently interesting foreground. The evening went by searching until I found some grass sticking out of the snow.

Sunset tries didn't yield any impressive photos....flat sky persisted and images lacked a bit of a final kick for adding atmosphere.

At that time I decided to try and catch that sun star for the final element of composition the following morning. If my memory serves me right....it was 8:41 AM when the sun touched the edge of the famous Fish Tail mountain A.K.A. Machapuchare creating the star and lighting up the foreground at the same time.

I had to use an aperture of F19 to have everything in focus as well as to enable the lens to create that star effect.

Vladimir Borzykin

