Angel’s Landing, Zion National Park, Springdale, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The canyon floor of ZION NATIONAL PARK rarely gets snow, so on an early morning just after Christmas, I woke up and decided to get some snowy shots of this beautiful cliff. Being the first on trail that morning, I reached about halfway up the trail and snapped this photo as the clouds were starting to swirl around the tops of the cliffs. Turned out while there was only about an inch of snow on the ground at the bottom of the canyon, there was about 7 inches of snow nearer the top when I arrived there. The snow kept coming down and thats when I decided it was a good moment to capture the shot.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now