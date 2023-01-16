    Search
    Alpe di Siusi, Italy
    By Roberto Roberti

    The Alpe di Siusi is quite simple to reach because it does not present any hiking difficulties. For this reason, it is one of the most popular and photographed destinations in Alto Altesine. in this photo, I preferred to highlight the sky with the many beautiful clouds that were present that day to give a slightly different interpretation of this famous Italian mountain resort. The choice of black and white is natural because almost all my landscape photographs are monochrome. The photo was taken at the end of winter in March at 12.30 PM.

