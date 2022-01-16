Riisitunturi National Park, Posio, Finland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Although fresh snow is a constant fact, the national park Riisitunturi in Southern Lapland is fairly accessible also without snowshoes or skies. Especially on clear days many people take the walk up the hills (even walking their dogs) and the paths are well enough marked. I soon found out however that walking beside the path was not possible without the mentioned accessories.

On a clear day, there is a magnificent view from the top of the mountain/hill at around 460m and in winter the view is even better with all the trees fully covered in snow and ice. Like trying to find shapes in the clouds, my wife and I saw different shapes in the trees. We even found the sorting head from Harry Potter! But we also thought that the trees must be very happy releasing their burden in spring. Although the sun was a few degrees above the horizon, the temperature was around -20C. A beautiful day. But when we returned at the carpark the small cafe just opened and some hot drinks were very welcome.

Of course I couldn’t stop shooting pictures. This one from halfway up the mountain I choose not because of the views, but for the assignment ‘shadows’. Shadows that are not coming from their subjects, but pointing towards them. Correcting the white balance and a little use of NIK-filters was the only processing needed. I would have done more excursions to the park, but the holidays were short and there was much more to see. We were lucky with just a few overcast days. The aurora borealis is a different story.

