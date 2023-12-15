Ophir, Colorado, San Miguel County, USA

I couldn’t wait to shoot this spot in the fall after finding the location earlier this summer. Even though I don’t like shooting the same places twice, this location is unique and I wanted to create a composition different than the one I took before.

After using my wide angle at first and not getting the shot I wanted, I switched to my telephoto and attempted to shoot something that I initially thought wouldn’t work. I ended up loving the framing of this shot having the regular aspens complement the dancing ones.

