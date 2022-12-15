Twr Lighthouse, Llanddwyn Island, Wales

Picture Story

During our trip to Wales we ventured into this magnificent place called llanddwyn lighthouse. I remember it was a bad weather day, there were violent downpours and then after a few minutes, the sun would come out, so a perfect sky to try to take a picture with long exposure.

Arrived on the spot, parked the van and changed our shoes because there were about a thousand meters of beach to cross. We clearly first studied the location because it is located on a small island, or rather the tide rises at certain times of the day and therefore once you reach the place it could happen that you stay all night stuck in the dark and cold.

After about 40 minutes of walking, we arrived at the location and I studied the best possible combo since there were 6 of us and therefore I had to manage my space.

This is a long exposure, 80 seconds with a focal length of 18mm at f/11 ISO 100. One thing is fundamental in my opinion, the knowledge of the place, the study of the tides and last but not least the study of the weather, it is difficult to go to a new place without knowing the minimum risks so, in my opinion, it is a good thing to make use of who has already come across those places without venturing because the unexpected is always around the corner, in Italy, the place where I live and shoot mainly, there are no big problems with the tides, but the location must be reached with the sun high and understand what dangers lurk.

