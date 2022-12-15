Grand Teton National Park Sunrise, Wyoming, USA

Sunrise in Grand Teton National Park with the Moon over the Tetons. It was the only day during my stay that there was a break in the clouds that allowed the sunrise to cast light on the mountains and enough breaks in the clouds to let the Moon be visible as it made its journey to set over the mountains.

This was a three-bracketed HDR shot. One Stop Under - Even - One Stop Over. This allowed me to acquire enough detail of the moon without over-exposing it and then allow just enough sunlight to showcase the detail of the Tetons. There was very little wind at ground level but it appeared that at the tops of the Tetons the wind was quite brisk creating wonderful patterns with the clouds.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now