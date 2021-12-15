Sprague Lake, Estes Park, Colorado, USA

Picture Story

After getting an informal training of sorts in Photography and knowing what I can do in Photoshop in post processing, this trip to Rocky mountain National Park was pretty exciting for me. New camera (Nikon D850),New set of lenses (Tamron 15-30/24-70/100 mm G2), Lee filter system, a new tripod and a new skill set, I wanted to put my best foot forward. In short I was in pursuit of creating portfolio images.

We took a jeep tour from Estes town which had to culminate at Sprague lake at Sunset. Every photographer prays for an Epic Sunset (or sunrise), when we went there, I was the only one who stayed at the east end of lake with my camera mounted on tripod. The sun set and I knew that after sometime I can get drama of colors. Many amateures walk off as soon as the Sun sets.

So I was left alone. As anticipated, God blessed me with shades of golden yellow to orange to red to magenta on the clouds. With each shot, I kept repeating single sentence - "Thank you, Thank You, Thank you !! Every serious photographer, how much of bliss we feel when we go through such opportunity which God or mother nature or your destiny proposes at that moment. I always say i am blessed, as God has given me dual opportunity to enjoy two contrasting Vistas, the internal one during Brain surgeries and external Landscapes, and never miss a chance to exploit this unique opportunity bestowed upon me!

