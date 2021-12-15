Lochan at Kylesku, Sutherland, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

A recent image from a trip to the far north west corner of Scotland. We were nearly to our destination at Oldshoremore, when I spotted a small lochan at Kylesku, so we just had to stop. We managed to park up and wandered to the lochan and were really taken with the arrangement of the vegetation there. I opted to photograph this scene in infra-red to bring out the details in the reeds and water lilies and to make the water dark, almost black.

