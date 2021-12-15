Hardraw Force, Wensleydale, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Hardraw Force in Wensleydale is England`s largest single drop waterfall, with a fall of 100 foot. The waterfall located just behind the historic Green Dragon Inn in Hardraw village. Sited at the end of a deep natural amphitheatre, you hear and feel the falls long before you see them.

The falls can be accessed via a nice smooth path, but once I reached the falls, I had to scramble down some steep and slippery rocks to reach a position facing the falls. I set my camera on my tripod and experimented with shutter speeds to capture the flow of the falls. With the falls thundering away in front of me, I wanted to capture the feeling of the water pouring onto the rocks below and I particularly liked the way the spray was rebounding off the rocks.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now