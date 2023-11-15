Lusylaw Woods, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

I visited Lusylaw Woods after friends told me of the beautiful autumn colours and twisted forms of the ancient beech trees which form the perimeter of the woods. Arriving about 3 pm, I hoped to catch images in an October afternoon's warm, low light. However, a bank of low clouds on the horizon was covering the setting sun, meaning the interior of the woods was dim and shadowed.

I walked through the woods, still captivated by the magnificent old trees and knowing the Pentax K1 is well capable of low light images. I set up my tripod, hopeful of still making an interesting image.

With its 'stag antlers' branches, a wonderfully twisted old trunk, and long grown-over knots, this tree caught my eye. I particularly like the contrast between the fallen leaves, deeper and darker in colour, on the forest floor and the orange and yellow leaves, still hanging against the autumn gales, catching the last of the daylight.

I would like to return someday when the autumn light is streaming through the woodland, but I am grateful to have captured an image of this 'old man of the woods' from this visit.

