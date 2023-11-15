    Search
    Lago Federa, Cortina D Ampezzo, Dolomites, Italy
    By Jurij Pelc

    Beautiful early autumn morning at Lago Federa in the Dolomites. Conditions were amazing that day, with the fog rolling into the lake. There were a lot of photographers present, and everybody was trying to get that iconic picture from the lookout above the lake.

    I observed the scene for a while since I tried to get a different perspective, so I hiked around the lake, looking for compositions and avoiding other photographers. Once I found this spot, I stood on a little rock with the camera really close to the lake's surface.

    Then I saw the hiker approaching on the other side, so I waited a little bit more so that the hiker came into the middle of the frame and snapped this image. I like it because it gives a different perspective on the beautiful famous lake.

