Lago Federa, Cortina D Ampezzo, Dolomites, Italy

Beautiful early autumn morning at Lago Federa in the Dolomites. Conditions were amazing that day, with the fog rolling into the lake. There were a lot of photographers present, and everybody was trying to get that iconic picture from the lookout above the lake.

I observed the scene for a while since I tried to get a different perspective, so I hiked around the lake, looking for compositions and avoiding other photographers. Once I found this spot, I stood on a little rock with the camera really close to the lake's surface.

Then I saw the hiker approaching on the other side, so I waited a little bit more so that the hiker came into the middle of the frame and snapped this image. I like it because it gives a different perspective on the beautiful famous lake.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now