Alpe di Siusi, Dolomites, Italy

November foggy morning in Dolomites, Italy. Alpe di Siusi has a different local climate since it is the highest plato in these mountains.

It wasn't the first trip to this famous location, and honestly, you can never predict the conditions once you reach it. That morning, it was a surprise, with thick fog covering almost the whole area. Our hopes were not high when I stood there waiting for the light, but once the sun came out, it created a unique and interestingly lit scene.

