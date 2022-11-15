Scalebar Force, Yorkshire Dales, England

The Scalebar Force waterfall has always been a favourite of mine, located just outside Settle in the Yorkshire Dales. It's always spectacular with its various falls set in a lovely woodland setting.

The weather was quite flat but I quite liked that there are no shadows from the trees and the autumn leaves still seem to glow.

There is a stile and footpath near the top of the falls but it was quite slippy getting down to the water's edge. Once you are there is easy to move around to get different views of the falls.

I would highly recommend visiting this all year round (just be aware if it's wet as it will be slippy).

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now