Parlin, Saguache County, Colorado, USA

After several days photographing the changing aspens in Colorado near Crested Butte and Owl Creek Pass I added a day to our annual fall trip and headed downstate to the area of the headwaters of the Rio Grand River, hoping to find more shimmering golden groves.

Along the way, in a narrow canyon along Highway 114, I came across the most colorful scene of the week along the banks of Cochetopa Creek, heading toward the little town of Saguache, Colorado.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now