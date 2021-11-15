Kebler Pass Aspens, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Fall time in the Colorado Rocky Mountains is one of my favorite times of the year. I try to get away every year to view the Aspens changing in the high country. I had an event in Grand Junction from Denver CO but decided to take the scenic route through Crested Butte and over Kebler pass in late September of 2021. The Aspens hadn't yet reached their peak but I like seeing the mix of green among the yellows. As I drove over the pass, I couldn't help myself stopping at every opportunity to pull over and take some pictures. I was awestruck more and more stopping at Lost Lake and continuing down through the pass, eventually making it to our destination that evening. That night, golden Aspens filled my dreams.

