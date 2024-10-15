Munich, Bavaria, Germany

The image captures the nighttime scene in front of the Munich Opera House through a stunning long-exposure shot. At the centre stands the opera's grand facade, softly illuminated by warm lights, highlighting its elegant architecture.
The square comes alive with light trails from cars exiting the underground garage and curving around the corner. The headlights form glowing, sweeping lines that contrast beautifully with the calm, historical setting, emphasizing the flow of modern urban movement.
These light trails create a sense of almost magical, fluid motion while the rest of the square remains still in the quiet of the night. The crisp autumn air adds a fresh, cool ambience to the scene.
Get a VIP Membership
-
Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
-
Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
-
Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
-
Download eBooks worth £19.45
-
Create your Personal Portfolio Page
-
Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
-
We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
-
Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
-
High priority on picture submission
-
Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours