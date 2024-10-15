Munich, Bavaria, Germany

The image captures the nighttime scene in front of the Munich Opera House through a stunning long-exposure shot. At the centre stands the opera's grand facade, softly illuminated by warm lights, highlighting its elegant architecture.

The square comes alive with light trails from cars exiting the underground garage and curving around the corner. The headlights form glowing, sweeping lines that contrast beautifully with the calm, historical setting, emphasizing the flow of modern urban movement.

These light trails create a sense of almost magical, fluid motion while the rest of the square remains still in the quiet of the night. The crisp autumn air adds a fresh, cool ambience to the scene.