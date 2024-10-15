Midwest, Illinois, USA

When travelling by air during the day, I always try to get a window seat, and I always have a camera with me. In addition to the ubiquitous phone camera, I carry an infrared-converted camera, which just gives me the most transparent, most unique look in aerial landscape photography.

As a great lover of monochrome since the 1960s, I prefer the 720nm (nanometer) conversion rather than the false color IR filters. Clouds pop from a dark sky, atmospheric haze lifts, and water features stand out from dry land.

The best seats for this type of photography are on the shaded side of the plane as IR is susceptible to lens flare, and the sun emphasizes dirt and defects in the windows. Forward seats or far aft are preferable to avoid the wing in the image.

Forward is best, as you can see what is coming up, and in the rear, the engine exhaust blurs the lower view. However, if the plane banks to your side, straight-down shots are possible. Infrared conversion sites are loaded with helpful information on this great niche photo option. It definitely beats in-flight entertainment.