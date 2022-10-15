Opabin Plateau, Yoho National Park, BC, Canada

Opabin Plateau is located above the more famous Lake O'Hara area of Yoho National Park on the British Columbia side of the Canadian Rockies. We spent the day in the area on a fall day of mixed rain and snow. The light was variable all day but eventually bright enough to show off the larches at the height of their fall colours. The plateau has a number of these small tarns, each with its own collection of sub-alpine evergreen evergreens and larches.

