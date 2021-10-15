Sunset on Squam Lake, New Hampshire, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Squam Lake lies north of Lake Winnipassaukee in New Hampshire. This was my first visit to the lake country. It was early September. The very first hints of autumn were starting to appear and a lot of the summer people had left for the season. I was there to reconnect with family members I hadn’t seen in years so I was a little apprehensive when we arrived.

Summer cottages on the lake have a long history and many, like the one we were visiting, are rambling informal structures that are passed down in families, patched and added to as needed. Getting there meant driving down a long, narrow, dirt road following hand carved signs to the correct fork in the road that leads to the cottage. When we arrived all apprehension disappeared as we were greeted at the kitchen door and we began to melt away the years that had passed. Eventually we found our way to the porch with its panoramic view of the lake. I was itching to pull out my camera but that would have to wait a day.

The next day began with rain that mostly passed by the afternoon. The fast moving clouds caused the light to play across the mountains and the surface of the lake. I spent some time shooting the mountains and boats on the lake when I spotted this little island. I hoped the sun would light it up, separating it from the far shore, so I set up my tripod and camera on the porch and waited.

Finally, my patience was rewarded when the setting sun caught the island for just a few moments and I was able to capture a couple of frames before it was gone. Then, as the sky darkened and the air chilled, we paused our conversation to listen to the loons calling across the lake before heading inside to dinner.

