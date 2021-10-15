Lake O’Hara Fall Colors, Yoho NP, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Lake O'Hara is one of my favorite spots to visit for fall colors in Canada. Taking a lap around the lake at dawn reveals many compositions. Dawn light really illuminates the West side of the lake well. I usually do a lap in the other direction for even more ideas. This time of the year, the Lake and its surroundings can be covered in snow or just a dusting. This year it was just a tiny bit. I waited until the light just started to hit the Plateau above the lake and then started shooting.

