Magic Curves, Elburgo, Alava, Spain

In August 2024, my good friend and fellow photographer Rheal invited me to join him in Spain.

One day, during our scouting in the Elburgo region, we came across this scene. I was struck by the forms, lines, colors and all the curves in the landscape: the fine, detailed curves in the gorgeous clouds, the golden field curves on the forest's edge, the curves on the mountain top, the little curves on the golden field and finally, the curves created by the farmer's activities.

Handheld, I composed and framed the image using a 48mm focal length and an F16 aperture (35 mm equivalent). To achieve a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed the scene by 2 stops.

I told my friend Rheal that I would submit this beauty to LPM! Assignments are great because they force us to open our eyes and creativity during scouting.

