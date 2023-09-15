Ursa Beach Sunset, Sintra, Portugal

Picture Story

This photo was taken a few days ago and shows Ursa Beach at sunset, as seen from the top of the hill. This beach is very close to Cabo da Roca, which is the westernmost point of continental Europe. It has been considered one of the most beautiful beaches in the world by the Michelin Guide. Its beauty is characterized by the tall surrounding cliffs, which rise to more than 100 m above sea level, the amazing sea stacks that rise from the water, and its setting in a protected cove. The golden sands and the deep blue-green water complete the picture.

In recent years, Ursa has become extremely popular with tourists, and it is common to see lots of people walking the trail between Cabo da Roca and the beach only to admire the views. A couple of paths allow access to the beach, but they require care and sure footing due to the steepness of the terrain. Another aspect to consider is the unpredictability of the weather; heavy fog is quite common, even in the summer, due to the proximity between the Atlantic and the nearby Serra de Sintra. Still, on a sunny afternoon, I decided to head to Ursa and carry out a photo session on the beach.

I planned for a day when there would be low tide before sunset so I could have more room to walk around and frame the famous sea stacks from different viewpoints. After spending a couple of hours on the beach, I decided to stop up the hill and take a few more photos. The golden sunset light was bathing the cove below, so I set up my tripod and framed the scene with my wide-angle lens.

