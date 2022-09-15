Yellowstone NP, Wyoming Idaho Border, USA

Cave Falls is in the southwest corner of Yellowstone National Park, accessible by a dirt road. It is known as the widest waterfall of the park at 250 ft, but is only 20 ft high. The Bechler River Ranger Station is located close by, and offers a glimpse into the history of the area and the national park.

The Bechler Region of Yellowstone offers backcountry hikes throughout this wilderness, with the promise of many other waterfall views in the “cascade corner” of the park. Old Faithful is a mere 31 miles away, but without direct road access from this remote region of the Wyoming-Idaho border.

The Fall River is a beautiful fly-fishing area, offering spectacular scenery. This photograph shows the additional cascades upriver, where it is eventually joined by the Bechler River.

