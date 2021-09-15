Sandbanks Provincial Park, Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I'm fortunate to live next to one of the only white sand beaches in Canada. Located in Prince Edward County Ontario, Sandbanks Provincial Park is a unique collection of ecosystems from sandy beaches and dunes, rare wetlands and old growth forest.

Although good economically the increase in tourism over the last few decades has begun to take its toll on the environment. Park staff have been challenged with keeping up with the influx of increased garbage and trampling, especially during the summer of 2020 when this area was one of the few communities in Ontario that were permitted to remain largely open, while surrounding areas were placed into lockdowns due to Covid. Nevertheless, the park has many locations that are too far away for the idle tourist to traverse.

The location of the beach in this image was far away from the maddening crowds, allowing me to concentrate on the interesting sand patterns without having to avoid human footprints. The ephemeral quality of a sandy landscape has always fascinated me; it's in a constant state of change, and you have to be quick and attentive to details before they wash away. Here, I noticed that a series of receding waves left a small ridge of sand at their extremity. The setting sun was ideal to accentuate these lines casting small shadows on the warm sand. My favourite element of this composition is the rendering of what seems like a mountain range in profile. Nature is art.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now