Eastbourne, East Sussex, England

I am always looking for ways to simplify my photograph compositions where at all possible. This early morning, I was on a local beach waiting for the sun to rise. I was not very hopeful. It was low tide, which had uncovered the remains of the old groynes. A section of the sky on the horizon was clear of clouds and was red with a predawn glow. But a large area of the sky was shrouded in dark clouds. I knew that I would not have long to make my exposures before the clouds closed in.

I set up my Canon R5 with the 11-24mm f/4L zoom lens set to a focal length of 24mm near one of the old groynes. Where I was expecting the sun to break the horizon. I calculated exposure time of 30sec at f/11 at 50 iso. My composition was a simple compact view of the old groyne sea and clouds.

With the long exposure, I hoped to flatten the waves on the sea while adding movement to the clouds. After making a couple of exposures, I noticed a small bank of clouds, at a much lower altitude approaching quickly from the right edge of my frame. I thought this may help add an extra dimension to my composition. To make room for the new cloud bank I zoomed out my lens to a focal length of 11mm. I recomposed my image quickly and managed to make a couple of exposures. Soon the cloud bank had moved across the sky blocking the sunrise completely from view.

I was pleased with the few simple captures I had been able to make on this early morning, that had started out very unpromising.

