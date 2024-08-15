Presquile Provincial Park, Ontario, Canada

During the last new moon, I went to a Presquile Provincial Park in Ontario, Canada, to go camping with my friends. It was a long drive from our hometown, and we arrived very late.

It was already too dark to scout the place and find the proper composition for my Milky Way shot. All of a sudden this single and isolated tree grabbed my attantion and it was perfectly aligned with Milkyway so without a hasitation I grabbed my camera and framed this beautiful scene.

