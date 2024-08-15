Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada

On one of the coldest days of the year, I ventured up into the hills above Kamloops to look for something to shoot. It was -27 degrees Celsius at the time.

I stopped when I saw this lone tree standing atop a farmer's field with the sun setting behind it. The snow was fresh and untouched, with lovely layers that added some dimension to the image.

There wasn't much editing I had to do, as the lighting was nearly perfect.

