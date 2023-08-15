Painted Hills, Mitchell, Oregon, USA

Oregon truly stands out as one of the most beautiful states in America. This state offers so much natural beauty, from the awe-inspiring cliffs and stunning beaches along the coast to the magnificent waterfalls and the captivating Columbia Gorge River in the north, not forgetting the picturesque Smith State Park and the vibrant Painted Hills in central Oregon. Speaking of Painted Hills, I had the pleasure of capturing this photo there.

If I possessed supernatural abilities and had the opportunity to design an amusement park explicitly tailored for landscape photographers, I would definitely include a section inspired by Painted Hills. The view from the highest hill in the park is breathtaking. I took numerous shots from above, capturing the mesmerizing painted valleys. The hills themselves are composed of layered clay stone and infused with various minerals, which have weathered and softened over time, resulting in colors of red, white, and yellowish tones.

The image I chose to display here is a close-up of several mounds highlighting the intricate cracks and interesting shapes that adorn the surface of Painted Hills.

