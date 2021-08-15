    Search
    Lake Manapouri, New Zealand
    By Cynthia Spence

    Picture Story

    Visiting the Fiordlands of the South Island of New Zealand was a great experience. I went in the off season in late October with very few people around. This photo was taken on a very cloudy but calm evening on the shore of Lake Manapouri. The lake is the entrance point for boat tours of Doubtful Sound. I was told if it's not pouring rain in the Fiordlands then it's a good day. So despite the gloom I ventured out to the lake shore just across the highway from the hotel.

    Photo opportunities were everywhere but these lupine flowers beckoned. I wanted a good quality photo and there was no breeze or rain, but because of the very dim light I used a tripod so I could keep a lower ISO for less noise in the photo, which consequently required a slow shutter speed. I also used a wide lens setting of 20mm and a small aperture to get everything in focus from the lupines in front to the mountains in back.

