Dovestone Reservoir, Saddleworth, Lancashire, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Dovestone Reservoir lies at the convergence of the valleys of the Greenfield and Chew Brooks above the village of Greenfield, on Saddleworth Moor in Greater Manchester, England. The reservoir is on the western edge of the Peak District National Park.

It was a misty Sunday morning and the light was amazing, my walk continues along the edge, past Ashway Rocks, Great Dove Stone Rocks and all the way to Chew Reservoir. I follow the edge along to Alphin Pike before descending down to Dovestone Reservoir.

Breathtaking scenery.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now