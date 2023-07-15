Thingvallavatn Lake, Thingvellir National Park, Iceland

On my first trip to Iceland, it rained constantly. Almost every day, visibility was so poor that you couldn't make out the mountains, either in whole or part.

I was travelling with my six-year-old granddaughter, Emily; the rain had stopped, but it was still cloudy when we travelled by Thingvellir National Park. Riding in the passenger seat, Emily lifted herself up and moved her forehead against the passenger window.

"Look, Grandpa, a mirage!" she said. "That's not a mirage; it's a lake." "Funny looking lake." Emily believed that Martians once inhabited Iceland and altered the landscape to look like home; I told her I thought one or two adults might agree.

"It's huge. Are you sure it's not the ocean?"

As we got close to the lake, I could see it was beautiful; it was such a tranquil sight--it appeared as if it was covered by a thin sheet of acrylic, like one I might place in a frame to protect a print.

Rows of trees, bushes, and other foliage growing along part of its perimeter obscured the view. It was hard to find a place to park the car to look for a clearing, but when I finally did, I was mesmerized by the stillness and tranquillity of the lake; the cloudy day added to a dark and mysterious mood.

The view was clean and uncluttered--it was just about the water and sky and a sliver of earth between.

Despite the constant rain and cloudy weather, I was pleased with the photo I took here, and I began to feel as though the trip to Iceland in April was worthwhile.

