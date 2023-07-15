Ballinger, Texas Runnels County, USA

This piece of dead wood caught my attention. In Texas, there's a lot of rustic beauty; this was raw beauty in its natural form. The camera only captured what was already emanating from the wood. I am constantly looking for pieces of nature that go unnoticed. This is something that I thought could show a part of the beauty that is ignored. To others, it may just be dead wood; to me, it's more than that. It is an inspiration to my heart.

