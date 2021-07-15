Olympic National Park, Washington State, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

It was a difficult hike along Rialto Beach due to the high tide with waves pushing us off the beach a number times. It was very challenging trying to time the waves with my shot at just the right moment as the wave was receding back to the ocean. I had to keep one hand with pressure on the tripod to keep the motion blur isolated to the waves. Stayed at this spot working on my timing with the waves until just after sunset. Had a cold wet hike back to the truck but was completely worth it to have the experience of shooting at this beautiful spot!

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now