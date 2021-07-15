    Search
    Olympic National Park, Washington State, USA

    By Joel Holzapfel

    Picture Story

    It was a difficult hike along Rialto Beach due to the high tide with waves pushing us off the beach a number times. It was very challenging trying to time the waves with my shot at just the right moment as the wave was receding back to the ocean. I had to keep one hand with pressure on the tripod to keep the motion blur isolated to the waves. Stayed at this spot working on my timing with the waves until just after sunset. Had a cold wet hike back to the truck but was completely worth it to have the experience of shooting at this beautiful spot!

