Lake Michigan Fallen Leaves, Door County, Wisconsin, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

In the midwest, November can be a bit of an off season for photographers. The leaves have fallen off the trees and often there is no snow on the ground yet.

A few years ago, I was in Door County for Thanksgiving and searching for subjects when I looked down. Lake Michigan was frozen along the shoreline and 'I noticed that some of the autumn leaves were still around. Most of the leaves had dried up and turned brown, but a few were frozen in the lake which preserved their color.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now